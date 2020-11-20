The 2020 theme of the MLGW Poster Art Contest: “Internet Safety: The Power Bytes – Making the Internet Safe One Byte at a Time.”

The 2020 theme of the MLGW Poster Art Contest is “Internet Safety: The Power Bytes – Making the Internet Safe One Byte at a Time.” Memphis Light, Gas and Water wants students to help in designing the newest MLGW Power League superheroes, the “Power Bytes” family:

Father – Giga Byte;

Mother – Mega Byte;

Child – Kilo Byte; and

Family pet – Peta Byte.

Today’s students have been born into an Internet-equipped world where technology is used in all facets of life from school to home to play. Students are on the Internet now more than ever and this increased connectivity has created the opportunity for more threats.

The “Power Bytes” mission is to encourage families to use technology safely and to learn about the types of Internet hazards and how to avoid them. The “Power Bytes” Poster Art Contest is designed to tap students’ imagination in creating a visual image of the “Power Bytes” characters while conveying strategies that students and parents can use to be safe while using the Internet. The students’ work should include their own original version of the four “Power Bytes” characters.

General Rules:

The students’ artwork must include an original, graphical version of the four “Power Bytes” characters and an Internet safety message.

The submission must include the MLGW logo.

All students enrolled in grades K-12 attending ANY school within Shelby County or being home-schooled within Shelby County are eligible to enter the contest.

Participants must complete and attach the official “2020 Artwork Entry and Release Form” securely to the back of the artwork with tape along all sides or provide it electronically with their digital submission.

Specific Art Form Rules:

The students’ artwork must be mounted on a sturdy mat board, foam board, cardboard, or poster board that is suitable for display. The art work entry, including the mounting, must measure 11” x 17” or the art will NOT be eligible as an entry for the contest.

Each entry must be the original work of the student submitting the artwork. Use of copyrighted material automatically disqualifies the entry. The only copyrighted item that can (and must) be used is the MLGW logo.

Computer-generated artwork IS acceptable.

Framed or laminated entries will NOT be accepted.

Submission Process:

Shelby County Schools students and all K-12 students attending schools other than Shelby County Schools, but located within Shelby County are eligible to participate and enter the contest. Artwork entries should be submitted before 4 p.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 to:

Avis Robinson

Director of Education

The Children’s Museum of Memphis

Katherine & John Dobbs Family Center

2525 Central Avenue

Memphis, TN 38104-5926

avis.robinson@cmom.com

OR

Parents and teachers can mail the completed entry by Friday, November 20, 2020 to:

220 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103

Parents and teachers can also submit the completed entry online as a .png, or .jpg. to mlgwcsr@mlgw.org by Friday, November 20, 2020.

In the event that the submission is a finalist, the original artwork will need to be provided.

In all cases, entries must be accompanied by the completed “2020 Artwork Entry and Release Form.”

Judging and Awards:

MLGW will oversee the judging of the artwork with non-employee judges. Submissions will be judged on the following criteria:

Artistic merit and creativity

Representation of the theme characters, use of the MLGW logo, and approach to the theme

Theme communication: How well the contest theme “Internet Safety” is expressed in artwork

Entries will be judged in four categories: elementary school (grades K-2, and 3-5); middle school (grades 6-8); and high school (grades 9-12).

Each student winner (K-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12) will receive a $125 gift card.

Each winner’s teacher will receive a $125 gift card.

Home-schooled students will need validation of instructor from their parent/instructor.

All entries will become the property of MLGW and may be used for promotional purposes.



Teacher/Student Resources:



Digital Citizenship Curriculum

Free curriculum for all grade levels covering topics such as digital literacy, digital citizenship, and internet safety providing videos and activities.

https://www.commonsense.org/education/digital-citizenship/curriculum



CyberSmart/Common Sense Education

Free K-12 curriculum that correlates to the International Society for Technology in Education's National Education Technology Standards (NETS) and provides lesson plans, student activity sheets, posters, and information for families.

http://cybersmart.org or https://www.commonsense.org/education/digital-citizenship



Be Internet Awesome

A digit citizenship program by Google with games, videos, curriculum and courses to educate students, teachers and parents about Internet safety. Be Internet Awesome aligns with both ISTE (International Society for Technology in Education) and AASL (American Association of School Librarians) standards.

https://beinternetawesome.withgoogle.com/en_us/